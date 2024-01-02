Manipur Violence: 3 shot dead in Thoubal, curfew reimposed in valley districts

In an unfortunate incident on Monday evening in Manipur's Thoubal district, three individuals were reportedly shot dead, while four others sustained injuries. In response to the situation, authorities have reimposed a curfew in the five valley districts of the state. Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire on a few locals, they said.

The wounded individuals have been transported to the hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition, according to officials. The assailants allegedly arrived in an attempt to extort money from a resident in the area, sparking a confrontation, as per statements from an official.

They were later chased away by the locals, but the miscreants opened fire while fleeing, he said. After the attack, the enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong. Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to people, particularly the residents of Lilong, to maintain peace. Police is actively pursuing the individuals responsible for the attack, and they are expected to be apprehended and subjected to legal consequences, stated an official.

Lilong constituency MLA Abdul Nasir, informed about the situation by relevant authorities, expressed confidence in the swift capture of the culprits. In response to the incident, security measures have been intensified in the area.

It is noteworthy that Manipur has witnessed over 180 fatalities and numerous injuries since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May of the previous year.