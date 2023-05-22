Manipur violence: Action has been taken against those involved, says CM Biren Singh

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 22 : After Manipur capital, Imphal witnessed a fresh round of violence and arson with a group of people setting a few houses on fire on Sunday night, Chief Minister N Biren said that the action has been taken against those involved in the incidents and the government had been taking up all measures to restore peace and harmony in the State.

He further said that the government had decided to propose the Central Government for sending in 20 more companies of security forces.

On Sunday night, there was violence in one area of Imphal West district where three persons were injured when miscreants shot at them.

"The situation in the state is returning to normal. Other than some small incidents happening at different places, timely intervention by security forces and cooperation from the public had made it possible for the state to return to normalcy gradually," he said.

Stating that the Government had been putting all efforts to secure the safety of the people, he appreciated all the security forces deployed in the State for their contribution to restoring peace and tranquillity.

After the firing incident happened at Moidangpok village yesterday that led to the injury of three villagers, the CM informed that security personnel conducted a search operation the whole night.

"One person had been arrested along with a shotgun," he informed.

Regarding the incident that happened on Monday at New Lambulane, he informed that 3 persons had been arrested along with two licensed guns.

CM Biren further appealed to the public to refrain from mob violence, adding that action would be initiated, as per law, against all those persons who instigated or caused violent activities, regardless of the community they belong to.

He also urged the public to inform the concerned authority, if they saw any wrong activities being carried out so that swift action could be taken up to control it.

Urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified and unfounded information, he appealed not to carry out any activity which would hurt the sentiment of other communities and instigate violence among different communities.

"Let us forget and forgive those things which had already happened and make restoration of peace as the priority," he said.

Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai, IPR Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan, Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar, MLA of Wangkhei AC Th. Arunkumar and MLA of Moirang Th. Shanti was also present during the press briefing.

Three youths had been injured and hospitalised after a group of armed persons suspected to be Kuki militants opened fire on a group of locals of Moidangpok village, Imphal West, who were keeping vigil on Sunday night around 10.30 pm.

The source said that army personnel carried out an area sanitisation operation in the late afternoon after reports of armed Kuki militants entering the area. The army team found barbed wire of a farm cut but could not find any militants.

However, later in the evening, there were reports of armed Kuki militants entering the area again following which the local youths on vigil entered the area for confirmation.

As they neared the spot, they came under attack from the suspected Kuki militants in which three people got injured.

They have been evacuated to Khumbong primary hospital. Meanwhile, local people decried the absence of security personnel in the area despite the armed attack from the Kuki militants and said that they are not feeling secure about their lives anymore.

