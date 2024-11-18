Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Imphal; Schools, Colleges Closed Till November 19

Amid the curfew imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East, the Government of Manipur's Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department has announced the closure of institutions, including colleges and state universities, in these districts until Tuesday. The decision was made in consultation with the Home Department of the Government of Manipur.

Order from Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department said, "In view of the curfew imposed by District Magistrate in many of the Districts and considering the safety of the students and teacher, it is hereby ordered that all the Government Institutions/Government Aided Colleges under Higher & Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur including State Universities in the Districts where curfew has been imposed shall remain closed for 2(two) days w.e.f November 18 to November 19."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control of the investigation into three major cases related to the recent violence in Manipur during the first two weeks of this month, which resulted in loss of life and widespread disruption of public order. The agency took over these cases from the Manipur Police following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as the violent incidents linked to these cases contributed to escalating tensions in the hilly state, leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.