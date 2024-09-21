Manipur Violence: Improvised Rocket Head Ammunition, Shell Found in Churachandpur

Improvised rocket head ammunition and shell have been found in Manipur's Churachandpur district during search operations on Friday, September 20.

An improvised rocket shell, three live rocket head ammunition of different sizes, three improvised mortars and anti-riot stun shells each and one stun grenade were seized during a search operation and area domination exercise at Samulamlan on Friday, the Manipur Police in a post on X said.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered:



— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 20, 2024

"i.01 (one) Improvised rocket shell,⁠ 03 (three) live rocket head ammunition of different sizes, 03 (three)⁠ improvised mortar (pumpi), 03 (three)⁠ anti-riot stun shell and ⁠01 (one) stun grenade by Manipur Police from Samulamlan, Churachandpur District," said Manipur Police.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year.

Militants have, of late, resorted to using drones and improvised rockets to target villages of the rival community, leading to deaths and injuries.