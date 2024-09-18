Manipur Violence: Suspected Militants Launch Fresh Attack on Mongbung Meitei Village in Jiribam

Suspected militants targeted Mongbung Meitei village in Jiribam district, Manipur, with a fresh attack, according to police reports on Wednesday. The militants opened fire with advanced weaponry around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, prompting immediate retaliation from local village volunteers, as stated by the police.

However, no one was injured in the exchange of fire, they said. Security forces were quickly deployed to the area to restore order, and the gunfire ceased around 8 p.m., according to an officer. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have requested local villagers to cooperate with security forces during ongoing operations, another officer added.

In recent days, villagers have reported spotting several drones flying over Mongbung Meitei village, a police officer said, citing accounts from local residents. Security forces during search operations and area domination at Chanung and C Zoulen village in Imphal East district seized one locally made single barrel, one SLR Magazine, and live ammunition on Monday, a police statement said.