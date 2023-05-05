Manipur violence: Indian Army sounds alert amid circulation of fake videos online

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Following the disruption of law and order in Mpur after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts, the Indian Army urged the citizens to rely only on content through official and verified sources.

This comes after the Indian Army cautioned about several fake videos on the security situation in Mpur were being circulated.

"Fake videos on the security situation in Mpur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

https://twitter.com/Spearcorps/status/1654138180436897797?s=20

Earlier on May 4, internet services were suspended in the state amid tension over the move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and also the High Court.

The Mpur government issued a statement stating, "Internet services suspended in Mpur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was orgsed by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief ministers of Mpur and neighbouring states over violence in the northeastern state.

Shah also spoke with the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring states of Mpur.

Sources said several compes of BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles along with the Army were deployed in the state and there will be more deployment of security forces.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Mpur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Mpur, the State government has suspended mobile internet in the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the State.

In view of the situation, curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Sources said steps have been taken up to identify the illegal immigrants in the state to counter anti-national elements.

A sub-committee has been formed to carry out identification drives of illegal migrants in the various districts, the sources said, adding that Mpur Population Commission has been constituted to gather data and ground reports.

The state government is also setting up temporary shelters for Myanmar nationals who have entered the state.

Thousands of tribals who make up about 40 per cent of the state's population joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor