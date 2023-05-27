Manipur violence: Security forces launch operation to track insurgents

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 27 : Amid the recent spurt in violence in Manipur, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles on Saturday launched massive combing operations in sensitive flash points to track down armed insurgents.

The Indian Army said that the operation was launched in the higher reaches surrounding the Imphal Valley.

Multiple search operations were also launched in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

"Army and Assam Rifles have launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang areas of Manipur in the wee hours of May 27 to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas. Operations underway," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a statement.

Earlier today, the security forces in Imphal East and Churchandpur prevented the firing incidents between the two communities, where some armed miscreants opened fire and ran towards higher reaches. No casualties were reported, the Army said.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Biren Singh informed that additional security forces had been brought into the state and security personnel consisting of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Village Defence Force (VDF) had been deployed at 38 vulnerable areas.

The 38 locations where security personnel were deployed include Napat, Haotak, Salton Heiyaikon, Saiton Leitanpokpi, Nganukon, Salal Konjin, Phougakchao Ikhai Mamang, Torbung, Govindpur, Torbung Bunglow, Phougakchao Ikhai Maning, Phougakchao Ikhai Awang, Kwakta Maning, Terakhongshangbi, Khudekpi, Toronglaobi, oksongbung, Ngangkhalawai, Thamnapokpi, Naranseina, Sunusiphai, Phubala, Thinungei, Ningthoukhong Kha-Khunou, Ningthoukhong Macha Ebema, Upokpi, Potsangbam, Nachou, Chothe, Ngariyan Oil pump, Keinou, Irengbam Foothills, waroiching, Leimaram, Kamong, Heikrujam, Sagang Bazar and Chairel Manjil.

Appealing to the public not to have apprehension, the Chief Minister informed that operations had been conducted against armed militants in various areas in the periphery of the State.

Efforts are being made to hold peace talks with all sections of people and the Government has been meeting various peace committees formed in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur, he added.

CM Biren Singh further appealed to the people to refrain from violent activities and not to believe or spread any unfounded information rumours, which could create tension among different communities. He sought the support of the public towards Government efforts to bring normalcy.

In the wake of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to visit the state for three days.

Appealing to people to maintain peace, Shah said on Thursday, "There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace."

