Manipur violence: UAVs, Army helicopters being used for aerial surveillance

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 13 : The Indian Army has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters to keep an eye on sensitive areas across Mpur as authorities work to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Indian Army's Spear Corps on Friday shared about the ongoing efforts and about the deployment of UAVs and helicopters for Aerial Surveillance.

"Approximately 130 columns on the ground, UAVs and helicopters for Aerial Surveillance working relentlessly to restore normalcy. The escorted move of the remaining approx 6000 persons is underway. Round-the-clock aerial surveillance continues," Indian Army said in a tweet while sharing a video captured through a UAV during aerial surveillance.

Army's Eastern Command officials said that Lieutenant General RP Kalita met with prominent local community leaders at Mpur's Mantripukhri to defuse tensions.

"...He urged them to build mutual trust and kinship in the restore normalcy larger interest of Mpur," the Eastern Command said in a tweet.

Security officials said that the situation has improved in the state and following the same curfew relaxation has also been extended to 7 hours.

"Situation in Mpur has improved quite a lot and because of that curfew relaxation has also been extended to 7 hours now. Displaced people living in different camps have been reduced to a bare minimum...Approx 45,000 have been transported to different places... There are no extra flights operating and no stranded passengers at the airport as well," Kuldeep Singh, Mpur Security Advisor said while speaking to .

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State. The State government also clamped down on the use of the Internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of pc and false information could be curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was orgsed by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the official figures, close to 60 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Mpur.

