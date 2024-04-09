Manipur’s Situation Improved Due to Centre’s Timely Intervention, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that over the past decade of BJP governance at the Centre, the focus has been on reshaping the Northeast from an "abandoned region" to an "abundant region." He highlighted there has been a marked improvement in the situation in trouble-torn Manipur due to the timely intervention of the Centre and state government.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi affirmed that the Union government is exerting all possible efforts to promptly conclude peace talks with Naga groups. He underscored that over the last decade, 11 peace agreements have been signed, representing a noteworthy milestone in endeavors to foster peace and stability in the region.

He also said that more than 9,500 insurgents have surrendered since 2014 and have been successfully integrated into the mainstream, demonstrating a significant stride towards peace and development in the region.

When we formed the government, it was my firm commitment to change the status quo in the Northeast. We replaced the policy of isolation and ignorance with a policy of integration. In the last 10 years, we have ended Northeast's isolation and developed it as Bharat's gateway to the East, he said while pointing out that he had visited the region nearly 70 times.

Modi said "Aaj Northeast na Delhi se door hai aur na dil se door hai!" (Today, the northeast is neither far from Delhi nor our hearts). Given the Northeast's strategic location, our vision is that the region should be developed as a base for India's growing economic links while also ensuring that the aspirations of the people are fulfilled... We have transformed the Northeast from an 'abandoned region' to an 'abundant region' with over Rs 5 lakh-crore spent by ministries of the government of India over the last 10 years," he said.

