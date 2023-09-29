Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for 10,000 Air India employees

The Tata Group-backed Air India will launch new uniforms designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra for the staff by the end of 2023. The ace designer, will create new uniforms for over 10,000 Air India employees across the frontline, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground and security staff.“This is a further step in the manifestation of Air India’s new global brand identity as part of its ongoing modernisation programme. Air India expects to commence rolling out the new look for its uniformed employees by the end of 2023," the airline said in a statement.

So far, the cabin crew of the airline wear Indian wear in the form of sarees while the cabin crew of other airlines in the country broadly wear western wear.“Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India," Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said.

Malhotra and his team have begun meeting Air India’s frontline staff, conducting discussions and fitting sessions with them to better understand their specialised needs. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance," Malhotra said. Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India and Air India Express were acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022 under a government-led strategic divestment programme. The airline is currently undergoing a five-year transformation roadmap called Vihaan.AI, with an ambition to achieve 30% market share in both the international and domestic segments.In August, the airline had unveiled its new brand identity under its transformation journey. The airline's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.