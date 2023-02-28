Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain should have resigned Delhi cabinet earlier: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described AAP as a party of cut, commission and corruption and said its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain should have resigned from the Cabinet much earlier when the graft allegations against them had come to light.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, while Jain is lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case since May last year.

The ministers on Tuesday tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which have been accepted. Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener Kejriwal, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said people who claimed to be the flag bearers of the fight against corruption have ensured governance that increases the number of alcohol users in Delhi.

Sisodia is perhaps the only education minister in the country who is also a liquor minister, the BJP leader said. On Kejriwal, Prasad said that during the Gujarat elections, he claimed that the Intelligence Bureau was reporting a big win for the AA, and on Monday, he claimed that the CBI was not in favour of Sisodia's arrest.