Manish Tewari asks Kejriwal to show proof for claims that security agencies supply drugs in Punjab

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his claims that national security agencies were involved in supplying arms and drugs to Punjab. Tewari asked Kejriwal to show proof to prove his charges.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor had earlier raised questions over the role of the national security agencies in supplying arms and drugs in Punjab.

Tewari termed the claims of the Chief Minister a "very serious allegation", and said that it will take five years to understand the complicated situation of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana today, the Congress leader said, "The situation and challenges of Punjab are very complicated. It will take him (AAP chief) five years to understand the situation. This is a very serious allegation. If he has any proof, then he must show it."

"There is no doubt that Pakistan has been trying to destabilize Punjab since 1975 by sending arms and drugs," he added.

Speaking about Punjab Assembly polls, Tewari asserted that Congress will come to power because the party understands the situation well. "There were political disturbances in Congress in 2017, but the results of elections came in our favour only," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP and Congress for getting into "dirty politics" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab and said that his party won't indulge in any politics on matters of national and internal security.

He also assured that AAP will take responsibility for public safety if voted to power.

Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Punjab.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

