Haridwar Temple Stampede Leaves Six Dead at Mansa Devi Shrine

At least six individuals died in a stampede that occurred at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday, July 27, according to a report by ANI. The unfortunate incident led to a swift response from local authorities. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the fatalities and stated that he was heading to the scene. "Six people have lost their lives in a stampede triggered by a large crowd at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am on my way to the site. A detailed report on the incident is still awaited," he told ANI.

This is a developing story.