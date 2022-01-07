Mansukh Mandviya congratulates healthcare workers at AIIMS Kalyani in WB as India surpasses 150 cr COVID vaccination mark

As India achieved the milestone of administering over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya visited AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal to congratulate and thank the healthcare workers for their contribution to this feat.

Taking to Twitter, Mandviya shared a picture with the healthcare workers there and said, "Congratulated and thanked the healthcare workers at AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal today on the achievement of 150 crore vaccine milestone."

India achieved another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore mark on Friday.

Mandaviya also thanked the citizens of the country and said that India continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations.

He further mentioned that over 1.5 crore teens between the age of 15-18 years have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since January 3.

"India continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. 90 per cent of our adult population was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January: PM @NarendraModi Ji," the office of Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today.

( With inputs from ANI )

