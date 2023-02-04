Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre celebrates 255th Raising Day

Bengaluru, Feb 4 The Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, celebrated the 155th year of its formation on Saturday.

The regiment, which was raised in 1768, celebrates 'Maratha Day' every year on February 4.

To commemorate this August occasion, the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre organised a series of events which included wreath laying in honour of War Heroes who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation, cultural programmes followed by a Regimental Barakhana which showcased the cultural heritage of the Maratha Regiment.

The day holds historical significance, as on this day in 1670, Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, initiated his campaign to reclaim the Maratha forts seized by the Mughals.

He launched an attack on Kondhana Fort, famously known today as Sinhgarh, near Pune in Maharashtra under the Generalship of Tanaji Malusare.

The capture of Sinhgarh fort led to the capture of all 23 forts held by the Mughals and heralded the ascendency of the Maratha empire.

The regiment, thus, draws its inspiration from the legacy of Maratha warriors, who were adept in guerilla warfare.

The regiment has carried forward the great legacy and has been conferred with 52 Battle Honours, 12 Theatre Honours, 28 Gallantry Awards, including 2 Victoria Cross, 5 Ashoka Chakra, 31 Param Vishist Seva Medal, 5 Mahavir Chakra, 15 Kirti Chakra, 44 Vir Chakra, 65 Shaurya Chakra, 421 Sena Medal and 1 Arjuna Award.

The regiment also exhibited its prowess in the field of sports activities, wherein the sportsmen have won medals in national and international arena including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor