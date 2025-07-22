Marine engineer held for dowry harassment in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, July 22 A 30-year-old marine engineer was arrested on charges of dowry harassment and domestic violence in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district.

The complaint was lodged by the engineer's 21-year-old wife, alleging that he pushed her from the terrace of their house during a dispute over additional dowry.

The accused, B. Khaja Rafik, a resident of Saduperi near the Fort Complex in Vellore, is employed as a marine engineer and also runs an air-conditioner repair workshop in the city. He married A. Nargis in 2023.

According to the complaint with the police, Rafik and his parents had allegedly been pressuring Nargis for more dowry, despite receiving substantial gifts and money at the time of marriage.

In her complaint, Nargis stated that her parents had taken loans to provide 30 sovereigns of gold, Rs 1.5 lakh for a vehicle, Rs 3 lakh for home appliances, and had spent around Rs 10 lakh on the wedding ceremony.

However, Rafik and his family reportedly demanded further dowry, leading to repeated harassment. The situation took a grave turn last week when Nargis sustained serious injuries, including one to her spinal cord and multiple fractures in her legs, after falling from the terrace of their house.

She accused her husband of pushing her off the terrace during a heated argument over dowry.

Rafik and his parents, however, have denied the allegations and claimed it was an accident.

On Monday, Nargis, still bedridden and on a stretcher, attended the weekly public grievance redressal meeting at the Vellore Collectorate.

Accompanied by her parents, she met District Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi and narrated the abuse she had allegedly endured at the hands of her husband and in-laws.

Following the Collector's intervention, the Ariyur Police launched an investigation into the case.

Based on preliminary findings and Nargis' testimony, Rafik was arrested on Tuesday under charges related to dowry harassment and domestic violence.

A detailed inquiry into the role of other family members, including Rafik's father, a Sub-Inspector posted at Cheyyar police station, is underway.

Further legal action is expected as the investigation progresses.

