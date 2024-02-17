Massive Crowd at Kanpur Railway Station for UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024, Picture Goes Viral

Kanpur Central Station witnessed chaotic scenes Friday as aspiring candidates flocked to pursue their dreams during the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam, which began Saturday.

The two-day exam will be conducted across all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Security has been beefed up at the examination centres to ensure a smooth and secure process.

On Friday, all platforms were packed, causing significant inconvenience for passengers boarding trains. People carrying luggage and children faced difficulties navigating platforms and stairs. The situation is expected to persist for two days due to the ongoing exam.

This is Kanpur Railway station, at 2 AM in the night



Thay all are Unemployed youth, Going to UP Police recruitment



Vacancy : 60000



Aspirants : 5000000 +



Modi promised 2 Cr job per year but delivered "Pakoda Statement"



Still Andh Bhakts say : #ModiHaiToMumkinHai 🤡😭… pic.twitter.com/hEf3w1e6R4 — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) February 17, 2024

To ensure security and passenger convenience, 28 inspectors and 100 personnel from Prayagraj were deployed at the central station.

On Friday, a massive crowd, estimated at 60,000 candidates, was observed at the station, with platforms 5, 2, and 8 experiencing the highest congestion. The overwhelming number of candidates led to sleeper and reserved coaches being occupied, causing discomfort for passengers with reservations and resulting in occasional clashes.

Under "Mission Rozgar," the Yogi Adityanath government announced on December 23 the largest police recruitment in the state's history, aiming to fill over 60,000 vacant constable positions.

A total of 2,385 examination centers have been established across all districts, expecting a participation of 4,817,441 candidates. The UP Police Constable recruitment exam will be held in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with stringent measures in place to combat malpractice. The exam board has implemented strict actions against irregularities, even invoking the National Security Act (NSA) if necessary.