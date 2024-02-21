Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In UP's Meerut (Watch Video)

A significant fire erupted at a chemical factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, as reported by ANI. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the blaze.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Partapur Police Station. Upon notification, over half a dozen fire-tenders rushed to the location and initiated efforts to extinguish the flames. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

#WATCH | Meerut, UP: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in village Kashi under Partarpur police station area. Fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/UrWY1P2zwm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2024

In a separate incident earlier today, a fire broke out in a residential apartment building in Dwarka's Sector 10, Delhi. Disturbingly, two women resorted to jumping from the 4th and 5th floors to escape the flames, according to reports. Tragically, one woman, identified as Jasuli Devi (83), succumbed to her injuries, while another, Pooja Pant (30), sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.

#UPDATE | Dwarka, Delhi | Two women had jumped from 4th and 5th floors respectively and rushed to the hospital. One of them declared brought dead. https://t.co/TlOQrTcKu9 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire with the assistance of four fire tenders. The blaze, which reportedly originated from domestic articles in two 3 BHK flats on the fourth floor and the fifth floor of the Pacific Society near Ayushman Hospital, has since been contained with the aid of six fire tenders.