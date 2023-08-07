Massive fire breaks out at Endoscopy room of AIIMS in Delhi, patients evacuated

A massive fire broke out at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Delhi around 11:30 am today. The fire reportedly started on the second floor of the emergency ward. Six fire tenders have arrived at the scene, and all patients have been safely rescued. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

With the tireless efforts of the fire brigade, the fire has been successfully brought under control. The fire originated in the endoscopy room of AIIMS on the second floor. Patients receiving treatment at the location are being relocated to the old building, and ongoing efforts are focused on fully extinguishing the fire.

As per the Delhi Fire Brigade, six fire tenders have arrived at the scene. Patients are being evacuated safely, and efforts are underway to swiftly extinguish the fire.