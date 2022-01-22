Massive fire breaks out at thermocol factory in Howrah

A massive fire broke out at a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday afternoon.

As per information, three fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. "We were working inside the factory when the fire broke out at 12.30 pm. Initially, we tried to control the fire but couldn't", said Panchan Mallick, a worker in the factory. He further informed that 200-250 people were working inside the factory.

Sunetra Chattopadhyay, the company supervisor said that all the workers who were stuck in the fire have been rescued. "A fire extinguishing system was there inside the factory. However, it couldn't be used to save one part of the factory from burning completely. We have incurred a loss of about Rs 1 lakh", the supervisor added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor