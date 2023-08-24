Massive landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped

A massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district today destroyed several houses. Visuals of the landslide show many multi-storeyed buildings collapsing, leaving behind a massive trail of dust and debris.Emergency response teams, such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed to rescue those who are feared trapped in the landslide.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of imminent heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days starting today. "Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide. It's noteworthy that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.Several parts of the state continued to receive unrelenting rains, leaving residents to suffer the brunt of the severe weather conditions.Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the damaged Kullu-Mandi Highway today after heavy rainfall in the district.