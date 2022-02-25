Master plan would be drawn up for uniform development of all areas in Bengaluru: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that a master plan would be drawn up for uniform development of all areas in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister launched various development projects including a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital at Munnekolalu, a flyover in Varthur ward, a 150 feet wide road and a police station at Marathahalli in Mahadevapura assembly constituency.

Speaking after the launch, Bommai said, "All the civic amenities could be provided to people only if there is planned growth of Bengaluru. Basic infrastructure needs to be developed for core Bengaluru including seven erstwhile CMC areas of the city, 110 villages by providing mutual linkages and coordinated development. The Master Plan is being drawn up with an ambitious determination to ensure a uniform level of infrastructure and amenities for all the areas."

Referring to the massive growth of Bengaluru's Mahadevapura and the development of infrastructure in the area, Bommai said, "from software to enterprises of all sectors and housing complexes, Mahadevarapura has it all. Various civic works including Cauvery 4th phase and UGD are going on in the area. Mahadevapura is set to become the best area in Bengaluru in the coming days."

"The new multi-speciality hospital would bring a new era of good health services in the Northeastern part of the city. It would be on par with the Bowring, Victoria and KC General hospitals. It is being planned to link the elevated road to Varthur road," he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that a total of Rs 6,000 crores has been provided for the development of Bengaluru under the Nagarothana Yojana.

"Storm Water Drains are being remodelled at a cost of Rs 1,500 crores. More than 20 STP plants need to function properly to ensure that only treated water is let into the drains. Instructions have been issued in this regard," Bommai said.

Calling the city a "knowledge hub", he also affirmed that Bengaluru has attained a new high in its stature and India means Bengaluru for the contemporary world.

"Such is Bengaluru's fame, especially in IT and BT, startups and Research and Development. The 21st century is the Knowledge Century. Where there is knowledge, there is power. Bengaluru is now the Knowledge Hub of the world. There are more than 180 R and D centres in Bengaluru. There are no other cities in the world with so many R and D centres," Bommai stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

