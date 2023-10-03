Mata Amritanandamayi's aura can only be felt, says PM Modi on her birthday

New Delhi, Oct 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a virtual address, on the occasion of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi's (also known as Amma) 70th birthday, said that her aura is difficult to describe in words and it can only be felt.

“The aura of Amma's presence and her blessings is difficult to describe in words, we can only feel it,” Modi said in his address.

Modi highlighted that in the last 10 years, Amma's work and her impact on the world has grown manifold and recalled inaugurating Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana in her presence.

“Amma is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice. She is the bearer of India's spiritual tradition,” he added.

“Be it the field of health or education, every institution under Amma's guidance gave new heights to human service and social welfare,” he said.

Amma, he said, is a reflection of India's human-centric approach to development that is being accepted today in the post-pandemic world.

He added that she had also donated Rs 100 crore to build toilets on the banks of the Ganga which gave a new boost to cleanliness.

“Amma has followers all over the world and she has always strengthened the image of India and its credibility. When the inspiration is so great, the efforts also become great,” he added.

