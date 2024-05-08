Mathrubhumi TV video journalist trampled to death while shooting wild elephants in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), May 8 In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a video journalist while filming a pack of wild elephants crossing a water body was attacked and despite being taken to the hospital, he passed away.

AV Mukesh (34) who was working with Mathrubhumi TV news channel, on Wednesday went to shoot a pack of elephants spotted in the forest area of Kottekkad in Palakkad.

While shooting the elephants, AV Mukesh is reported to have tripped and fallen. On seeing this, an agitated elephant attacked him.

Even though he was later shifted to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved.

Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection, AK Saseendran expressed shock at the demise of the young video journalist.

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident. The forest department staff on hearing about the incident did their best to save him,” said AK Saseendran.

AV Mukesh had been working for the Delhi bureau of the TV channel for a long time and it was only last year that he was transferred to the Palakkad bureau.

