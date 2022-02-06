Mathura artisans who switched professions due to COVID-19 pandemic seek govt's help

Following a decline in manufacturing by nearly 50 to 60 per cent, dip in work opportunities, meagre wages and stagnancy, around 15 per cent of artisans of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura switched to a more pandemic-friendly profession.

Although the situation from the first COVID induced lockdown has reasonably improved now, the scenario for the artisans involved in making tiny clothes for lord Krishana and Radha has not improved.

The manufacturers, retailers, shopowners and artisans have therefore requested both the state and centre governments to arrange for better work opportunities and to oversee if they can receive orders from outside the twin city and abroad so that they can make a basic livelihood.

Artisans who used to make dresses, tiny crowns and rosaries for idols of various sizes of Krishna and Radha are making a livelihood through meagre incomes that range from Rs 100-150 unlike earlier where they used to make Rs 350-500 and more.

Both Hindu and Muslim populations work are engaged in this industry, however, the number of Muslim artisans are more.

After the COVID lockdown, the situation of these artisans worsened; sales fell and many were even forced to shut down their units due to negligible orders. The export orders had also come to a still.

A supervisor and an artisan, the 30-year-old Mohammed Abid said, "Our work has dropped down to between 10 to 15 per cent since the pandemic. It has hit us at such a level that it is becoming very tough to even earn daily wages. The materials have become costly but retailers refuse to increase the cost."

"I hope that the government oversees that we receive orders from parts of India and abroad, at least for a few days till this business reshapes a bit," he added.

Earlier, on average, factories used to make anything from Rs 1 lakh to 80 thousand, however, they say now it has dropped down to Rs 30,000 and below.

Another artisan Raju Brijbashi who is now a guide said, "Earlier, there were many tourists in Mathura-Vrindavan, but now, everything has gone from bad to worse. If tourists don't come, there's no buying. For whom will we make these pieces and to whom will we sell?"

"Manufacturing has reduced massively. Although things have opened, the market situation is stagnant," he added.

Overall, the manufacturers said that the production has plummeted to at least 50 to 60 per cent since the pandemic.

Though artisans, manufacturers, retailers, shopkeepers hopes for a better tomorrow, with many shifting their profession on the ground their situation continues to look grim.

