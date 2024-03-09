Mayawati Calls Alliance Rumors "Fake News," BSP Ready for Independent Election Battle

There were rumors that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would ally with other parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in UP. However, BSP Leader Mayawati has clarified this. She posted on her official account X stating that they will be contesting the Lok Sabha Election on their own.

"BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha general elections in the country on its own strength with complete preparation and strength. In such a situation, spreading rumors about forming electoral alliance or third front etc. is gross fake and wrong news. Media should not lose its credibility by giving such misleading news. People should also be careful," Says Mayavati.

She added that," Especially in UP, due to BSP contesting the elections alone with great strength, the opposition seems quite restless. That is why they keep trying to mislead people by spreading various kinds of rumors every day. But in the interest of Bahujan community, BSP's decision to contest the elections alone is firm."