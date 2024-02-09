Mayawati Calls BJP-Congress Economic Spat Narrow Politics, Questions Public Welfare

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati criticized the recent exchange of accusations between the BJP and Congress over economic management as mere electoral posturing, questioning the possibility of public welfare amidst such "narrow politics."

In a statement in Hindi, Mayawati dismissed the trading of allegations and the unveiling of 'white papers' and 'black papers' as tactics aimed at electoral gains. She emphasized the pressing need for unity in addressing critical national issues, particularly amid challenges such as inflation, poverty, and unemployment affecting millions.

“How is the welfare of the public possible through such narrow politics? Especially at a time when crores of people are facing high inflation, poverty, unemployment, it is important that everyone shed their vested interests and come together to take on the extremely-worrisome national problems,” she said.

According to the BSP chief, the per capita income of the country's citizens remains stagnant, while wealth accumulation among big capitalists is on a steep upward trajectory. She highlighted concerns such as the redundancy of SC, ST, and OBC reservations, a growing backlog, persistent devaluation of the rupee, and pervasive corruption in everyday life, all of which hinder people from experiencing equitable living conditions.

On Thursday, a contentious exchange unfolded between the Centre and the Congress as they unveiled documents, engaging in a battle dubbed as 'White Paper' versus 'Black Paper'. The dispute revolved around critiquing the management of the Indian economy, spanning the nearly 10-year tenure of the BJP-led NDA rule and the preceding 10-year governance under the Congress-led UPA government.