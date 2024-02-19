Mayawati Dismisses Alliance Rumors, Says BSP To Go Solo in Lok Sabha Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati quashed rumors of forging an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, reaffirming her party's intention to contest the elections independently. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also cautioned BSP workers to remain vigilant against such speculations.

Despite the BSP’s repeated declarations that it will not forge an alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rumours about an alliance are being spread every day. This proves that without the BSP, some parties are not going to fare well,” she said in a post on X.

2. अतः सर्वसमाज के ख़ासकर ग़रीबों, शोषितों एवं उपेक्षितों के हित व कल्याण के मद्देनज़र बीएसपी का देश भर में अपने लोगों के तन, मन, धन के सहारे अकेले अपने बलबूते पर लोकसभा आमचुनाव लड़ने का फैसला अटल है। लोग अफवाहों से ज़रूर सावधान रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 19, 2024

Therefore, keeping in view the interest and welfare of society, particularly the poor, exploited and neglected, “the BSP’s decision is to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own with the strength of its people”, Mayawati said The BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.