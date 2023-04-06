Mayor holds meeting with health officials amid Covid cases surge in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 6 : The Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday reassured the public that MCD is fully prepared to deal with any COVID-related situation in Delhi.

The Mayor stated that all the MCD hospitals have fully equipped facilities related to COVID-19, from reserved beds to oxygen cylinders, and all arrangements are available. Moreover, RT-PCR and antigen tests are also being provided.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi went for an inspection at Hindu Rao Hospital in the morning and took stock of the situation there. While the inspection, She also interacted with the doctors and patients at the hospital and enquired about the facilities being provided there.

Following the inspection, she held a meeting with all the HODs and Additional Commissioners of the MCD's Health Department, and all of the medical superintendents and HODs of all MCD Hospitals to check the preparedness against COVID-19.

While holding a press conference on Wednesday, she emphasised that the recent cases that they have detected had very mild symptoms, and patients have recovered fully within 3-4 days of falling ill. She reassured the public that Delhi is fully prepared and that there is no need to worry at all.

However, she requested the public to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols issued by the MCD. She urged the people of Delhi to wear masks and use stisers while going out to ensure that the number of COVID-19 cases does not increase. The MCD released an advisory on March 23 and Mayor Shelly Oberoi appealed to the public to follow the guidelines mentioned therein.

The Mayor also highlighted that the MCD hospital administration, doctors, and staff members are fully equipped and prepared to handle COVID-19 cases. She said, "We have reserved 3011 beds for covid patients in our hospitals, and out of these 1477 are oxygen beds."

In the press conference, Dy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal assured the people of Delhi that the MCD and its hospitals are 100 per cent prepared to fight COVID-19. However, he also hoped and prayed that such an eventuality does not come to pass.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal also spoke at the meeting, emphasising that the MCD is increasing its preparedness with the hope that the virus will not be as fatal as it was in the last 2-3 waves. He also urged the people of Delhi to follow the Covid protocols and help in preventing an increase in cases in the city.

The national capital has reported 509 new Covid cases with a sudden jump in the positivity rate at 26.54 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

It stated further that 424 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,83,736.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor