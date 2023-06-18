MCA-21 portal issues: Corporate Affairs Secretary to hold consultations with stakeholders

New Delhi [India], June 18 : The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Sunday said that Secretary Manoj Govil will hold consultations with the stakeholders regarding the issues related to MCA-21 Version-3 Portal.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry said that the stakeholder consultation meetings will be held in Chennai on June 20 and in Hyderabad on June 21.

The consultation meeting will be held with LTIMindtree, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

In this regard, the official media handle of the Corporate Affairs Ministry took to Twitter and said," Secretary @MCA21India will hold stakeholders' consultations, along with the team of LTIMindtree ICAI and ICSI at Chennai on 20th June and at Hyderabad on 21st June on the issues relating to the MCA-21 Version-3 Portal."

Earlier in month of February Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to form a special team which would look into the public grievances arising due to glitches in the MCA21 portal.

