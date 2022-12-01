MCD Elections 2022: Dry Day declared in Delhi for three days ahead of upcoming polls

Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited due to the MCD elections the city excise department has announced.Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. on a specific day.During this period, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited, the city excise department stated.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7. The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.