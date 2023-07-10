MCD issues helpline numbers for all its 12 zones

New Delhi [India], July 10 : As heavy rains continued to batter the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday released control room numbers of all its 12 zones for the convenience of the citizens.

"Citizens can register their complaints on these numbers in case of any emergency like water logging, falling of trees, damage to any part of the building etc," MCD said in a statement.

The Central Control Room number, shared by MCD is 155305.

For West Zone 011 25422700, 25191014 and25191016; for Central Zone 011 29810705 and 29812700; for South Zone 011 26522700 and 26517191; for Najafgarh Zone 011 28013283, 28018818 and 28011235; for City Sadar Paharganj Zone 01123913773 and 23913775; for Civil Lines Zone 011 23942700 and 23923992; for Narela Zone 01127283261, 27283783 and 27283785; for Rohini Zone 011 27042700, 27050132 and 27050133; for Karol Bagh Zone 011 25812700 and 25754341; for Keshavpuram Zone 011 27183146, 27183147 and 27183148; for Shahdara South Zone 011 66667391,66667392,66667393 and 66667394; for Shahdara North Zone 011 22822700,22831947 and 8860550590.

MCD has also created the MCD-311 app for the convenience of the citizens.

"Citizens can register themselves by downloading this app from Google Play Store. Citizens can register their complaints on the 311 app of the corporation," the statement added.

In light of the continuous rainfall over the last two days, Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted an inspection of the control room at the civic centre headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Oberoi interacted with the officials and was shown the response mechanism of the MCD to the complaints.

Mayor stated that currently, most of the complaints relate to water logging and building collapse and that all complaints would be resolved within 1-2 days. She said, "MCD's control room is working 24 hours so that Delhiites do not face any problems."

Mayor Oberoi directed officials to take action on the complaints received in the control room within two hours.

She said, "People should register their complaints, including water logging, by calling 155305. I want to assure Delhiites that we will solve the problem at the earliest. The problem of water logging has arisen due to record-breaking rains recently. MCD is working closely with all agencies. Furthermore, water is being pumped out by installing high-capacity pump sets at waterlogged places."

Additionally, Oberoi conducted an inspection in Kirari to enquire about the water logging situation from the officials. In this regard, she directed that waterlogging be restricted in the area by installing a temporary pump. She further directed the MCD officials to work together with other agencies.

