MCX trading halted for over four hours due to technical glitch, probe initiated

Mumbai, Oct 28 Trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) was disrupted for more than four hours on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, marking the longest-ever trading halt in the platform’s history, an exchange filing said.

According to the filing, trading was delayed from the scheduled start at 9.30 a.m. after a system issue was detected. The exchange later shifted operations to its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, with trading resuming at 1.25 p.m.

"All trading systems are now functioning normally," MCX said in a statement.

"An investigation into the issue has been initiated on priority. We are committed to identifying the cause and implementing necessary corrective measures. Updates on our findings and actions taken will be shared in due course."

The exchange also expressed regret over the disruption, thanking market participants for their patience and understanding.

This marks the second instance in 2025 when the country’s largest commodity exchange has faced a major technical outage, raising concerns about the robustness of its trading infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday after a volatile trading session, as investors booked profits in select sectors and adopted a cautious approach.

The Sensex slipped 150.68 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 84,628.16, while the Nifty declined 29.85 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 25,936.20.

"The overall chart setup on the daily timeframe remains intact, with the Nifty trading well above the 21EMA, keeping the bullish bias intact," an analyst said.

"The RSI is in a bullish crossover and remains in the high momentum zone. In the short term, the index may witness a decent rally as momentum picks up above 26,000," the analyst added.

"On the higher end, resistance is seen at 26,300, while support is placed at 25,850," an expert said.

