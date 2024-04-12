MEA Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Indians to Avoid Travel to Iran and Israel Until Further Notice

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Iran and Israel, urging all Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to these countries until further notice. Additionally, the MEA said the importance for individuals currently residing in Iran or Israel to promptly contact Indian Embassies in the respective countries and register themselves.

The MEA also urged all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. “they are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum" the advisory read.

India Joins France in Advising Citizens Against Traveling to Israel or Iran.