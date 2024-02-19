Measles Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh: 2 Children Dead, Schools Shut in 8 Villages

In Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, two children have tragically succumbed to what is suspected to be measles, with an additional 17 cases reported among the local population. As a precautionary measure, authorities have taken the decision to temporarily close all schools in eight villages for a duration of three days.

The district health officials have swiftly responded by deploying a medical team to contain any further spread of the disease. The Chief Medical and Health Officer, LK Tiwari, confirmed the unfortunate deaths of two children, aged seven, on February 14 and 16, alongside the identification of 17 infected children across the affected villages.

Of the infected children, seven are admitted to a hospital, he said. Based on a report, the collector has ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the eight affected villages for three days starting Monday and sought a survey of the habitations in the 5 km radius of these villages, the official said.

Additionally, the district collector has enforced a ban on gatherings of children at any events within the affected regions, aiming to curb the potential spread of the disease further. Samples taken from the infected children have been gathered and dispatched to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal for thorough examination, as confirmed by the health official.