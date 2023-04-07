Media must refrain from speculation about early elections: Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 7 : Amid the arrival of new Electronic Voting Machines in Odisha, The state chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Friday asked the media to refrain from speculation about early Election in the State.

"Electronic Voting Machines have a life span, factory made EVMs are being supplied to different States including Odisha for use in future elections. This has got no connection with the timing of future general elections." said a statement from the office of the chief electoral officer.

"There is some speculation in the Media regarding early election has come to our notice, It is requested to refrain from such speculations." the statement added.

