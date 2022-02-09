Media One channel moves to Division Bench of Kerala HC against Single Bench's order to revoke its license

Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, a parental company of Malayalam news channel 'Media One' filed an appeal to the Kerala High Court's Division Bench against its Single Bench's order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the channel from the list of permitted news channels citing security reasons.

They sought to set aside the Single Bench's order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh dismissed petitions filed by the employees of the news channels against the government order.

Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly listed the appeal to tomorrow for hearing.

In the appeal, said, "under the camouflage of national security, the Ministry has prohibited the broadcasting of a news channel that has been in existence for more than a decade. The order revoking its license is not preceded by any communication, which alleges threat of national security and hence it is without any genuine cause. Such a move has put the lives of 350 employees of the channel in turmoil.

It is the anguish of the appellant that the Central Government was rather in a haste to cancel the license as if there was some pre-scripted agenda motivated by some ill-will. It is added that being a news channel, it may not be possible to appease the state every time and it is a strong feeling of the appellant that it is victimised for its fair and genuine news reporting. Yesteryears the government was tolerant to fair criticism, but the recent trend is alarming as it chokes the freedom of the press and right to speech.

Herein after no news channel will dare to broadcast any program against the sweet will of the government as it may not be inconvenient for the government to forbid the channel by managing Intelligence reports and other materials. It is in this context relevant to note that the reliability of the referred to intelligence report is also suspected and the so-called consideration by the committee, without even affording any opportunity of hearing to the appellant is unconstitutional. The reliance placed by the single Judge on 'Atrisamhitha' is improper as the issue involved should have been adjudicated strictly in tune with the Constitutional parameters; not by quoting archaic Vedic verses."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor