Medical student's body yet to return from Russia; indefinite protest begins in Alwar

Jaipur, Nov 12 Anger and grief engulfed the Laxmangarh area in Rajasthan's Alwar as the body of Ajit Singh Chaudhary, a medical student, who died in Russia, has not reached India yet.

In protest, an indefinite sit-in demonstration began at Bhagat Singh Circle on Wednesday, with hundreds of residents demanding that Chaudhary's mortal remains be returned immediately.

Traders and local associations have also announced that all markets and private educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday in solidarity with the affected family.

According to locals, Chaudhary, a resident of Kafanwada, had gone to Ufa, Russia, in October 2023 to pursue his MBBS degree.

He had been missing since October 19, and the next day, Ufa Police reportedly found his mobile phone, shoes, and clothes on the banks of the Ufa River.

Following this, Chaudhary's family lodged a complaint with both the Ufa police and the Indian Embassy, urging authorities to launch a thorough search operation.

After days of uncertainty, Chaudhary's body was found on November 6 in the White River Dam in Ufa.

The university authorities in Russia have declared his death a suicide, urging the family to collect the body.

However, Choudhary's relatives have rejected this claim, alleging foul play and demanding a videographed post-mortem examination conducted under the supervision of the Rajasthan Medical Board, once the body is brought back to India.

Despite repeated assurances, Chaudhary's body has not yet arrived in India, even seven days after being found.

Frustrated by the delay and lack of clear communication from the authorities, the family, along with hundreds of locals, began an indefinite dharna at Bhagat Singh Circle.

Protesters demanded that the administration expedite the process and called for the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) to visit the protest site to receive their memorandum.

Later, a delegation met the SDO and submitted a memorandum reiterating their demands.

The family has also warned that if the delay leads to further distress or any untoward incident, the administration will be held responsible.

