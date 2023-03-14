Meenakshi Lekhi indirectly admits BJP accepted the support given by NCP in Nagaland

In the recent elections in three states of Northeast India, BJP won power in Tripura with a clear majority and in Nagaland with an alliance with allies. Then in Nagaland Sharad Pawar's coalition government NCP too was supported.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has indirectly admitted that BJP has accepted the support given by NCP in Nagaland. Meenakshi Lekhi said that the party

Meenakshi Lekhi who participated in Lokamat National Conclave was asked about the support given by the NCP to the BJP alliance in Nagaland. Meenakshi Lekhi said that the party is also a part of democracy, so a lead can be made. This time if BJP is leading, why democracy? when asked about this Meenakshi Lekhi said that we have not said anything on the Congress front. You contest election, you gain some ground from it. It came to light that people voted based on those seats. A clear opinion is not given. We wanted to form the government keeping in front, the people also have the same opinion, She replied people opinion should be respected.

