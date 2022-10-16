Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to remain closed on October 25

The Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple will remain closed from 11 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, said the temple officials.

The move comes in view of the solar eclipse on October 25.

According to the temple officials, the solar eclipse will begin at 11 am and end at 7 pm on Tuesday and the devotees are allowed till 11 am and after 7 pm

"This rule will be applied to all sub-temples of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple," said temple officials.

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a dark shadow on the earth that can completely or partially block sunlight in some areas.

Earlier in April, the annual chariot festival was once again pulled up and a huge crowd thronged the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple this year as well.

A large number of devotees were seen participating in the annual chariot festival in Madurai on the occasion. People gathered in numbers with zeal and glory on display outside Meenakshi Amman Temple.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor