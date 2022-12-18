Meet Kashmiris 'Newton' who created automated respirator in 2019 to aid critically sick patients

A septuagenarian innovator from the Bandipora district of North Kashmir has been subverting conventional conceptions of rural existence with his outstanding creations.

Muhammad Ismail Mir alias "Newton" from Watapora town, has been innovating since his early days and has succeeded in his mission.

Ismail said that he attended classes until 12th grade, but had to drop his studies due to financial problems. Despite this, Ismail said, he has always cherished an enthusiasm for technological inventions.

Ismail then joined the ITI after quitting school to gain technical education, but he had to discontinue since he would constantly challenge his professor and the issue might have reached the authorities, leading him to abandon his ITI studies prematurely.

In 2019, Ismail created an automated respirator that provides immense aid to critically sick patients. It enables the patient to undertake treatment without needing the assistance of a healthcare worker or anybody to pump the air device in order to sustain continuously.

Ismail claimed that the automated respirator was accepted by the Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA. "I acquired a recognition certificate from Harvard Medical School and a money prize of Rs. 5,000 for constructing this automated respirator model," he said.

Encouraged by recognition by the Harvard Medical School, Ismail said that when the second wave of COVID was at its peak and everybody was yearning for oxygen, he crafted a blueprint of an oxygen concentrator. "I established an oxygen concentrator as there was tremendous demand for it due to the COVID pandemic. Thus, I imagined if some company started manufacturing it here, I will make a plan," he said.

Ismail has generated a diversity of electronic prototypes previously as well. His undertakings have been extensively valued, by the public and by healthcare professionals.

Despite the death of his eldest son Dr Jamsheed to Cancer in 2019, Ismail did not stop pursuing his inventive nature. Several friends of his late son have set up an in situ 'fab lab' worth 5 lac at his residence in Bandipora.

Ismail said that he crafted his first invention in 2008 when he fashioned a lantern with a motion sensor with a fire alarm installation.

Ismail recently modified Kashmir's traditional winter heating gadget kangri and augmented its productivity, making it appropriate for use in any kind of weather which he claims will not merely be limited to winter use, but could also be utilized as a cooling system in the summer season.

He is also functioning on a variety of recent inventions. "I am trying my part to benefit society with whatever is practicable. Imagination and creativity are two abilities that are highly esteemed in today's society and should be admired more", he said

"We have an atmosphere that names invention as madness, but our victory would be in recognizing additional outrageous individuals and their outrageousness so that the creativity rebellion can disperse across our nation," Ismail added.

( With inputs from ANI )

