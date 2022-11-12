Mega action by Punjab Police, 93 people rounded up

Punjab Police on Friday carried out a special cordon and search operation (CASO) in three districts, including Rupnagar, SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib, rounding up 93 persons.

The operation was led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF)-cum-Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and conducted jointly by the Police forces under the supervision of SSPs of three districts, including Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Grewal and Rupnagar SSP Sandeep Garg.

According to Punjab Police, the police teams have rounded-up at least 93 persons on suspicion after conducting the operation at seven societies, including Orbit Society in Zirakpur, Park Plaza in Lohgarh, Gulmohar City in Dera Bassi, Dream House Society in Lalru, Modern Valley Society in Kharar, Cooperative Homes in Sector-91, Wembley in Sector-91, besides crowded markets in Mohali including 3B2 Market. Apart from this, police teams also carried out CASO in five villages including Baliali, Bilongi, Badhmajra Colony, Jujhar Nagar Colony and Mataur.

Divulging details, DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had received information from reliable sources that some of the tenants are staying there without proper verification and some have even sublet their flats. He said police teams have also done verifications of tenets living at rented accommodations during the checking.

He said that each society was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out under the supervision of the SSPs concerned. He said such operations will be continued in the coming days as part of the ongoing drive against anti-social elements.

The DIG said the Residents' Welfare Societies have also appreciated the effort of the Punjab Police.

Police teams were questioning the people rounded-up on suspicion for further verifications on the recovered weapons and cash.

( With inputs from ANI )

