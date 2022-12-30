Meghalaya aims big boost to tourism

In an aim to boost the tourism industry, Meghalaya aims to establish it as a regulated sector. The Meghalaya Tourism Department is working to create conditions that will attract visitors from around the world who will experience the unique culture of the region.

The state government has planned to invest more capital in the tourism industry and strengthen ties with financial institutions, besides focussing on capacity training for stakeholders.

Meghalaya is known for its stunning landscapes and diverse tourist attractions. The state government anticipates an increase in the number of domestic and international tourists who will visit the state in the near future.

The state's tourist industry is expected to see an increase in visitors, with an estimated 15 lakh tourists expected by 2024, up from 12.7 lakh in 2019.

The government is working to improve facilities and infrastructure in a sustainable manner, including initiatives such as ecotourism and promoting locally-made products. A study of the tourism industry has identified that lack of accommodation is one of the main issues in the slow growth of the tourism industry.

In order to attract visitors, the government has also organized several events like the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Shillong Literary Festival.

Recently, the state also hosted the Megha Kayak Festival, attracting renowned kayakers from worldwide.

The government has also launched a number of programs to improve the tourist industry's infrastructure and train workers to serve visitors better.

On the other hand, if the proper training is provided, the tourism industry may be a significant source of new jobs. The department's mission of training partners includes IL&FS Education, B-ABLE, Avenues, ETPL India, IHM & FCI, etc.

In the last few months, nearly 1,410 young people have been taught these skills by the training partners. Among them and 574 have been put in various roles within and outside the state. The education and development of 2,000 young people is the objective for the current year.

The Homestay Scheme was launched with the objective to provide an opportunity to skilled citizens to start their own venture by constructing and managing a homestay.

The scheme was designed in convergence with the PMEGP Program to facilitate the construction of 2500 Homestays across the state in order to give an impetus to the tourism ecosystem of the state. With the government providing a subsidy of upto 70% as part of the scheme, it is expected to facilitate faster creation of tourism facilities within the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

