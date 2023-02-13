Meghalaya elections 2023: BJP attacks on Congress, says it makes ‘hollow promises’

In Meghalaya, the BJP accused the Congress of making "hollow promises" to the state's people ahead of the assembly elections. The Meghalaya BJP dubbed the Congress party "the wolf in sheep's clothing."

In a press conference, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh stated that the Congress party puts Meghalaya low on its priority list.

"The Congress has always treated the Northeast in a step-motherly fashion," the BJP leader said.

"It was only after the election of the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government that the Centre started focusing on this region and laying special emphasis on its development." "The result of PM Modi’s efforts is for all to see," Chaugh said.

"The Congress party is a pack of dangerous fang-bearing wolves who want to attack the unsuspecting people of Meghalaya by dawning sheep skin." "They (Congress) are the pioneers of divide and rule, and they grab power by keeping the common people under-developed, disempowered, and dependent," he added.