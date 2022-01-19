Meghalaya govt approves recommendations of 3 regional committees to resolve border issue with Assam

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet approved recommendations of all three Regional Committees to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Cabinet approved recommendations of all 3 Regional Committees to resolve the Meghalaya-Assam border issue."

He said that the recommendations of both the states will be submitted to Home Ministry.

"Recommendations of both states will be submitted to Home Ministry. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and I will meet HM Amit Shah for further action," he further tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor