Meghalaya HC seeks complete report on custodial deaths since 2012

Shillong, April 14 The Meghalaya High Court has directed the Inspector General of Prisons to file an affidavit with the complete list of persons who have died in custody since 2012, a court official said on Thursday.

Hearing a petition on custodial violence and other matters relating to prison conditions, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee and Justice Hamarsan Sing Thangkhiew directed the Inspector General of Prisons to file an additional affidavit within the next ten days detailing list of persons who have died in custody since 2012.

It also ordered that the affidavit should be counter-verified by the Chief Secretary.

"It would be best if a particular cut-off date were to be indicated. The affidavit should also confirm that there has been no custodial death other than those indicated in such an affidavit so that if any anomaly is found or any further name discovered, appropriate action may be taken against the Inspector General," the bench said.

The court, referring to the observation of the amicus curiae, pointed out that there are several anomalies of the earlier reports and affidavits on the custodial deaths.

The matter will be heard again on May 2.

