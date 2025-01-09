Meghalaya is a treasure trove of agricultural wealth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shillong, Jan 9 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday said that Meghalaya is a treasure trove of agriculture and the hill state has immense potential to excel in the field.

Attending an expo that commenced today at the ICAR Research Complex at Meghalaya's Umiam, he, in his address, praised the potential of Meghalaya and the Northeast to become a hub for fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants.

“Meghalaya is a treasure trove of agricultural wealth. The variety of chillies, pineapples, ginger, turmeric, bananas, and even orchids is extraordinary. The Northeast can truly outshine other regions in agriculture and horticulture,” he remarked.

He emphasised the need for developing crop varieties with longer shelf life, improved logistics, and strengthening the lab-to-land approach.

“ICAR must focus on increasing the shelf life of crops and ensuring they reach consumers in the best condition. The transition of science from the lab to the field must be faster to benefit farmers directly. Natural farming, innovative technologies, and the unique potential of crops like bamboo, honey, and mushrooms must be leveraged to uplift rural livelihoods,” he added.

The Union Minister also commended the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and assured continued support to the state. He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts between the ICAR, agricultural universities, and government departments to chart a roadmap for sustainable agricultural growth in the region.

Chouhan emphasised that Meghalaya’s biodiversity is a wealth to the region and added a roadmap to be worked out tirelessly.

There is a necessity for better coordination among ICAR institutes, agricultural universities, KVKs, and state departments. The region has different agro-climatic zones, which require a combined effort of several departments, particularly for the development of a logistic hub, processing, value addition, and pricing of the products.

Governor C.H. Vijayashankar stated that India is an agrarian country where agriculture lies in the heart of the people and economy. He argued that the ICAR is at the forefront of research and development in the country for agriculture, adding that the institute has contributed significantly to the development of crop varieties, livestock breeds, and IFS, which have proven to be beneficial to the farming community.

The region is rich in speciality crops such as ginger and turmeric and is a hub of medicinal plants, Ayurveda, and other agricultural products, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma highlighted the role the ICAR has played in transforming the agricultural landscape of the Northeast.

"Since its inception, ICAR has developed over 100 crop varieties, introduced high-yielding livestock breeds, and promoted sustainable practices like integrated and organic farming. These efforts have enhanced food security, conserved biodiversity, and empowered farmers with cutting-edge technologies. The global recognition of ICAR’s integrated organic farming models underscores its leadership in sustainable agriculture and rural development,” he stated.

