Meghalaya: Joint team of police, BSF seize 179 bottles of Phensedyl, arrest one person

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 24 : A woman was apprehended and 179 bottles of Phensedyl were seized in a joint operation by the Border Security Force Meghalaya and the Meghalaya police, informed a press release on Saturday.

"In the night hours of June 23, 2023, troops of 43 battalion BSF Meghalaya in a joint operation with Baghmara police apprehended 01 Indian lady along with 179 bottles of Phensedyl", the official release stated.

According to the statement, acting on a specific tip-off, troops of 43 Bn BSF in collaboration with Baghmara police carried out a search operation in the house of one lady Namely Maithy Ch Marak resident of bordering village Phanda, South Garo Hills and impounded 179 Phensedyl bottles which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

The apprehended lady and seized phensedyl were handed over to Baghmara police for further legal action, the statement added.

"Enhanced vigil by BSF Meghalaya on International Border resulted in the seizure of 1150 Phensedyl Bottles since January 2023", it added.

