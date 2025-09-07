Meghalaya minister calls for dialogue to resolve tourist taxi dispute

Shillong, Sep 7 Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has expressed concern that the recent protest call by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTA) against the entry of tourist taxis from outside the state into its popular destinations could trigger retaliatory measures from neighbouring Assam.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Lyngdoh cautioned that the decision needed careful consideration, stressing the importance of dialogue over confrontation.

“We have seen the reaction from the part of the Assam associations, where they have maintained that if their vehicles are prohibited from entering tourist spots in Meghalaya, they will also do the same,” he said.

The Minister noted that such tit-for-tat restrictions could negatively impact tourism in both states, especially since Assam and Meghalaya share close economic and cultural links.

He urged AKMTA to seek a solution through dialogue with the committee headed by senior government official Cyril Diengdoh, which has been tasked with addressing transport-related grievances.

“We have suggested that they meet the committee. They have been meeting from time to time, but I fail to understand how they cannot resolve the issue,” Lyngdoh remarked, adding that tourism was a key economic driver for Meghalaya and any disruption in inter-state transport would hurt livelihoods.

The Minister further underlined that disputes between drivers of the two states should be settled amicably through direct talks between their respective associations, rather than through unilateral protests.

“Ideally, disputes between Meghalaya and Assam drivers should be resolved through discussions between the respective associations. Instead, if they want to protest, we clearly understand it may lead to retaliatory measures from Assam,” he cautioned.

Lyngdoh also reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of local drivers while ensuring that Meghalaya remains an attractive and accessible destination for tourists from across the region and beyond.

He appealed to all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue to avoid an escalation that could harm the state’s tourism industry at the peak of the travel season.

The standoff comes amid growing competition among tourist taxi associations in the Northeast, with inter-state mobility playing a crucial role in sustaining the flow of visitors. Officials said efforts are on to bring both sides to the table to avert any confrontation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor