Meghalaya records 12.06 pc voter turnout till 9 am: EC

Meghalaya recorded 12.06 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in the ongoing polling for 59 assembly constituencies, the Election Commission informed on Monday.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

As per the ECI, the highest voter turnout was recorded at 17.82 percent in East Garo Hills.

The data shared by the Election Commission states, "East Jaintia Hills saw a voter turnout at 13.85 per cent, East Khasi Hills saw 14.29 per cent voter turnout, Eastern West Khasi Hills was at 16.18 per cent, North Garo Hills saw 9.83 per cent, Ri-Bhoi at 10.06 per cent, South Garo Hills was at 3.48 per cent, South West Garo Hills was 11.37 per cent, South West Khasi Hills 14.09 per cent, West Garo Hills at 6.70 per cent, West Jaintia Hills at 17.19 per cent and West Khasi Hills at 12.15 per cent."

The voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began amid tight security today.

Polling is being held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

Significantly, however, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There are over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male voters.

There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.

As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women.

Of the total 3,419 polling stations, 120 are all women-managed polling stations, 60 are model polling stations and another 60 are PWD polling stations.

The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya FR Kharkongor said 640 polling stations are identified as 'vulnerable', 323 are 'critical' and 84 are identified as both.

The poll panel on Saturday ordered the sealing of Meghalaya's International border with Bangladesh till March 2. Meghalaya shares a 443 km border with Bangladesh and 885 km with Assam.

Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya FR Kharkongor, toldthat, Meghalaya's International border with Bangladesh and the state border with Assam have been sealed.

"We have taken preventive measures to ensure a free and fair election in the State. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed along the international bordering areas in the state," Kharkongor said.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor